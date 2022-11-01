Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40’s and 50’s. Clear skies across area with light winds. By this afternoon, temps will increase into the 70’s with breezy conditions. The warming trend will persist through Thursday. A front will push through on Thursday with moisture supply from the gulf. These elements will give us the possibility of some severe weather on Thursday and into Friday. There is a slight risk of severe weather from central and into our eastern counties. Thunderstorm look to develop along that front with all hazards of severe weather possible. Moisture potential will increase Thursday night and into the morning hours of Saturday. Rain accumulations look to favor our eastern counties up to 1″ but the further west you go the less rain expected. Still could range between 0.25″ to 0.50″.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas