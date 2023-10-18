Good afternoon, everyone!

We had a cold front enter our area this morning which led to the high wind conditions we are experiencing at this time. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph today, with a few rogue gusts up to 50 mph. There is now a concern for elevated fire weather conditions for central and southern portions of the area. Relative humidity can drop as low as 20 percent for some areas. Make sure to take precautions to prevent wildfires. During the late evening, the breezy winds will start to calm down. As we wake up Thursday morning, temps will remain chilly. Morning temperatures will linger in the low to upper 40s. The warming trend will continue throughout the week. Temperatures will remain above seasonal in the mid to upper 80s. The latest models are showing thunderstorm development for the next coming workweek. There is a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great and safe Wednesday afternoon!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel