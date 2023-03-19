Good evening, everyone!

We had an unseasonably cool day in the 50’s and low 60’s. For tomorrow morning, temperatures are looking chilly in the upper-20’s and 30’s. Those cold temperatures will moderate into mild temperatures in the upper-50’s and 60’s. Unfortunately, we are expecting a windy couple of days. Tomorrow night we are seeing a slight chance of light showers, mainly in the southern counties of our viewing area. What a great way to start off the spring season! Rain accumulation is expecting to be light, just a few sprinkles here and there. We will keep you updated. Warm temperatures will be in our favor for the middle of the workweek. We might be reaching the low 80’s on Wednesday. Have a great Sunday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel