Good afternoon, everyone!

Temperatures this Wednesday morning will be cold in the upper 20s and low 30s. As the day progresses, temperatures and wind speeds will start to increase. Temperatures this afternoon will remain unseasonably warm for this time of year. Wednesday’s afternoon temperatures will linger in the upper 60s and low 70s. Breezy winds will persist during the afternoon hours. Wind gusts could reach up to 35-40 mph. This will be due to a weak shortwave trough along with a surface low moving towards our area. With the surface high pressure system from yesterday not too far from the east of our region, both systems will cause the pressure gradient to tighten over the High Plains leading to the breezy winds. With the low relative humidity values and strong winds, there is a possibility for elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon, especially in our northwestern counties.

As we wake up Thursday morning, it will be a breezy and chilly start. Morning temperatures will range from the low 30s to mid-40s. Temps will continue to remain above average for the rest of the workweek. For the weekend, we are tracking a stout cold front which will bring in chilly temperatures, blustery conditions, and moisture. Wind gusts on Saturday could reach up to 40 mph. The latest models are showing around a 20 percent chance for a possible wintry mix. The models are still uncertain on accumulation amount. We will keep you posted. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel