Warming temperatures continue

Good afternoon, everyone!
It’s a cool day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be light out of the southwest today around 14 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 65 degrees. We’ll see the effects of a cold front on Wednesday as it moves through the area, bringing down temperatures to the 50’s for that day. It’ll get even colder on Thursday, with highs only in the low 30’s. We warm back up towards the weekend, but another cold front looks to make way by Sunday. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.
Meteorologist Christian O Rangel