From unseasonably warm to reality!

Today promises to be the warmest day that we have seen thus far this year! Under a mostly sunny sky with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, temperatures look to soar into the 70’s. Amarillo should top out close to 77! In fact, a few record highs could be in jeopardy for this afternoon. The only negative about today’s weather might be an elevated wildfire threat. Please stay cognizant of any wildfire concerns.

Tomorrow looks to turn windy and cooler with the 40’s and low 50’s in place, while Friday, Saturday, and Sunday could see afternoon temperatures ranging from the mid 40’s to the upper 50’s. Now in saying this, if arctic air is able to become intrenched across the Panhandles, temperatures could struggle to reach the mid 30’s on any one of these days. But at the present time, it appears that the milder weather will win out.

Regarding precipitation – as of this writing, a slight chance of a very light rain/snow mix will be possible tomorrow, as the much colder air tries to make inroads across the area.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris