Cooling Trend with possible weekend snow?

Today will be the warmest day of this week with a partly sunny sky, breezy southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, and temperatures moderating into the 60’s during the afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 65. Blustery north winds of 15 to 30 mph, will commence for tomorrow, as a cold front barrels through the region. Instead of the 60’s, high temperatures may hold steady in the cooler 40’s and low 50’s.

Thursday and Friday look to continue in the mid to upper 40’s, while Saturday and Sunday could see a blend of 30’s and low 40’s. Also, wintry weather might return over the weekend in the way of a rain/snow mix for Saturday night and Sunday morning. The weather looks to improve by Monday with sunshine and highs around 50.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris