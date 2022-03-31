Good morning, everyone!

It will be a seasonal day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be light from the West-northwest today at around 12 mph. The high for today will be around 65 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be around the 60’s range for our highs. We’ll warm up towards the weekend, and we’re observing more rain chances heading into next week. Friday has a chance of rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Sunday will have us partly cloudy here in Amarillo, but there is a slight chance for thunderstorms in our eastern counties. Monday also looks to be a day of rain with a few thunderstorms in play for the afternoon and evening. Then we clear up by Tuesday. Breezy wind conditions will be in place for the weekend and the start of next week. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app or visit us here at myhighplains.com.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel