Late week rain chances

Today will turn sunny and warmer with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Amarillo should top out around 65. Tomorrow may reach into the breezy and dry 70’s, while Thursday could turn windy with a blend of 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s. Also, medium-range models are suggesting the possibility of rain showers and embedded thunderstorms, moving from west to east during the evening on Thursday – lasting through Friday afternoon. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Friday looks to be windy and cool with temperatures in the 50’s, followed by warmer weather over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will witness less wind, with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris