Starting the morning with temps ranging between upper 20s to low 40s across the High Plains. We are tracking some rain still left from a low-pressure system that is currently moving over the region. As temps have fallen to freezing and below in north central parts of the Panhandle, we are looking at a transition of rain to some winter weather. Allow for some extra time as you make your morning commute as some areas are also experiencing some low visibility. Temps will rebound into the 40s and 50s by this evening as this system is expect to move out by this afternoon. Expect some pleasant conditions over the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas