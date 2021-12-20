Warmer weather heading into the first day of winter

Good morning, folks!

A chilly start to the day once again with temps in the teens and 20s. Grab that light jacket and hold on to it for today as temps will be warmer for today but still in the 50s. Temps will continue to warm up as we progress through the workweek. Conditions for today will be calm with a front making its way into the viewing area by this afternoon. A warm front will dominate by tomorrow morning and the warming trend will continue.

Dry and warm temps for the start of the winter solstice. Even looking further ahead into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, temps will be warm for this time of year.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas