Warmer weather, and possible Friday night thunderstorms

Isolated thunderstorms could move from northwest to southeast across our eastern counties this afternoon and early evening. Severe weather should be limited to lightning, sudden downburst winds, brief heavy rain, and pockets of hail. All activity should exit the area by 10 pm or so. Amarillo and points west are not expecting rain today. But what we are anticipating is pleasant weather with highs in the 70’s and low 80’s.

Tomorrow should be tranquil with sunshine, light northeasterly winds, and temperatures in the 70’s to around 80. Friday and Saturday, however, could turnout to be much warmer with a range of 80’s and low 90’s. Also, additional thunderstorms could drift southeast across our entire area on Friday night. Some of the storms that form could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain. All activity should be east of the Panhandles by daybreak Saturday.

Sunday (Mother’s Day), will be breezy and slightly cooler with temperatures in the 70’s, followed similar weather on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 70’s. Also, scattered showers and thunderstorms might return through midweek.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris