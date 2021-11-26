Warmer weather ahead

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army taking this day of thanks to give back to the community by making sure everyone had a meal for Thanksgiving.

"We want to provide this special Thanksgiving meal for those who might just be alone at home and not having anyone to share it with," said The Salvation Army of Amarillo's Commanding Officer, Maj. Ernest Hull. "We've had many folks today who do just that, you know, they're not homeless, and they're not really in need, but they don't have anyone to share their meal with."