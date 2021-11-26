Warmer weather ahead

Good morning, everyone!
It’s a mild day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be light out of the West-southwest today around 13 mph. Temperatures will be in the 20’s and 30’s this morning but will increase to the 60’s range for most of the viewing area. The high tomorrow will be around 63 degrees as a light cold front passes through. Those temperatures will warm up to the 70’s again by Monday, and the look to stay in that range through Thursday. Conditions will be mostly sunny with light winds. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.
Forecaster Christian O Rangel