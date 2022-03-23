Good morning, folks!

A chilly start to this Wednesday morning with temps falling into the 20s and 30s. Temps for today will be warmer than Tuesday, but still below average in the 50s. A warming trend will continue however all through the weekend with 80s for Sunday afternoon. Winds will increase again by the noon hour with gusts up to 30 mph. Cloud cover will move into the viewing area by the afternoon with a few pockets of brief showers by this evening. Not expected much rainfall. Temps will fall into the 20s and 30s for tomorrow morning with a starry night.

A change of pattern enters the region Monday into Tuesday. A front is forecasted to move into the area bringing us the change of some isolated thunderstorms at the end of the day. Still plenty of time before the event so expected more details to come.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas