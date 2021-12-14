Warmer temps today with breezy conditions

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s across portions of the Texas Panhandle. Temperatures this afternoon will increase into the 70s and low 80s, the warmest day of the workweek. Record temps as well. Winds will begin to pick up this morning where we could occasionally see breezy conditions with some gust up to 30 mph. Winds will continue overnight and a windy day for Wednesday. Tight pressure gradients for today then a front making its way into the region on Wednesday will create windy conditions.

Our main concern will be for Wednesday as we do have a fire weather and a high wind watch over the entire viewing area until the evening hours. Our focus will be to the northwest. Everyone is in desperate need of some rain and there will be high winds and low humidity across the region. Blowing dust an additional concern for Wednesday and gusts up to 70 mph will be a concern for high profile vehicles.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas