Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with partly cloudy skies and temps, mostly in the 60’s. It is another quiet start to the day as winds remain on the calm side. Showers will develop this morning in southeastern parts of the Texas Panhandle and will continue into the early hours of the day. Temps this afternoon will still be enjoyable and running a few degrees below seasonal. Highs will be in the 80’s with a few areas to the east reaching the low 90’s. Warmer temps continue into the end of the workweek as a ridge continues across the region. For Friday, most of the area looks to reach the low 90’s. There is another slight cooldown on the way this weekend. Rain chances will also increase as we end the day on Friday across our northern counties, then isolated storms for Saturday. More rain is forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas