Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s and 30s across the High Plains. It is a crisp start to the day with cool temps once again this afternoon. The low pressure system moving closer to the east coast is still bring us here in the Texas Panhandle some cloud cover and breezy conditions. Moisture is tracking its way just along the borderline of the Panhandle and Oklahoma. Highs for today will be in the 40s but with northwest winds, temps will feel cooler. As we inch closer to the New Years, temps look to rebound into the mid 50s for Friday and Saturday. A cold front will move in over the holiday weekend dropping our temps back into the 40s for New Years Eve.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.