Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and 20s. A Winter Weather Advisory to the southeast as mix precipitation moved through last night and into this morning. Any small amount of ice accumulation will create slick roads so allow for some extra time this morning. Highs for this afternoon will reach the 40’s and low 50’s as the warming trend continues. Winds will be light for today with lots of sunshine. Warmer temps over the weekend with our next front moving in on Monday. Breezy to windy conditions expect with this disturbance but also the chance for some moisture. Forecasting mix precipitation possible for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas