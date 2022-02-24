Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the single digits to the low teens with wind chill values below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory in effect for our northern counties until 11 AM this morning and a Winter Weather Advisory for southeastern part of the Panhandle until 9 AM. For this afternoon we are tracking warmer temperatures in the forecast than previous days but still below average for this time of year. Highs for today will be a mixture of 30s and 40s and the possibility of one or two areas reaching 50. Chilly temperatures overnight and into tomorrow morning with temperatures falling into the single digits once again.

A warming trend will continue into the weekend with 60s back into the Panhandle for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures look to stay well above average for next week with our 8 to 14 outlook from the CPC stating above average temperatures as well.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas