Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Cloud cover this morning will continue to increase as we progress into the midday. By the evening, expect the cloud cover to slowly break apart giving us partly cloudy skies. Temps for today will remain below average as highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Temps will fall into the teens and 20s for tomorrow morning before seasonal temps return on Wednesday afternoon.

Still tracking our next weather maker that will move into the Panhandle on Thursday morning. The potential for some moisture will come into play on Thursday night and overnight into Friday. An arctic front will drop our temps into the 30s. Snow details look to favor central and north parts of the area. More details to come.

Have a great day.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas