Warmer temps and dry conditions continue

Good morning, folks!

After a mild day on Tuesday, temperatures this morning not as cold as previous days. There is a range of 20s and 30s across the Panhandle as we start this Wednesday. Another mild and warm day ahead with temps in the 60s and 70s. As mentioned in previous days, temps for Christmas Eve look to be the warmest of the week with temps in the mid to upper 70s.

Starting on Thursday a trough pattern will move closer to the viewing area. Winds are expected to pick up then but looking at even greater winds for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Fire weather will be in place.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas