Warmer temperatures are now in play

Good morning, Everyone!
It’s cool day today for us in Amarillo. Winds will be light out of the Southwest today around 9 mph. Temperatures will increase to the 60’s this afternoon after our cold start in the high 20’s and 30’s this morning. Conditions are expected to warm up as we progress through the week. The high tomorrow will be around 74 degrees, and temperature will get warmer this weekend where we could be seeing some potential highs in the 80’s again. Conditions are expected to be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm for the weekend. Temperatures look to decrease again at the start of next week with highs in the mid 70’s by Tuesday and Wednesday. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.
Forecaster Christian O Rangel