Warmer for today but a cold weekend ahead with

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s and 30s once again. A low-pressure system will an attached warm and cold front will bring us warm temps for today but cooler temps for the weekend. As clear skies take over tomorrow morning, chilly temps will be in the forecast. Temps will fall into the teens and 20s and wind chill values will be in the single digits.

Saturday will be the coldest day of the 7 days with temps falling into the 40s but looking ahead into Tuesday, the first day of winter, temps look well above average. A warming trend looks to take place for the entire workweek with temps in the 70s for Christmas Eve.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas