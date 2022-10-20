Good morning, everyone!

It will be a nice day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be light from the north-northwest, around 7 mph. The high for today will be around 77 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the Mid to High 70’s range. Warmer temperatures are in-bound for the rest of this week. We’ll be welcoming the 80’s again this weekend, but a cold front will move in next Monday to drop our temps back to the 60’s for next week. Windy conditions are also likely on Sunday. Sustained winds will be from 20-35 mph, and wind gust could be up to 55 mph.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel