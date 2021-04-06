Midweek cold front

Today should be warmer than yesterday with a mix of 80’s this afternoon.  In fact, a few locations could reach close to 90.  The big negative will be parched westerly winds of 15 to 35 mph, and a wildfire threat.  Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns!   

Tomorrow should be breezy and much cooler with a mix of 60’s and low 70’s, while Thursday could top out close to 80.  Friday through Sunday looks to tradeoff between the 70’s and low 80’s. 

Precipitation wise – dry weather is expected to continue with just a hint of thunderstorms from time to time. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

