Midweek cold front

Today should be warmer than yesterday with a mix of 80’s this afternoon. In fact, a few locations could reach close to 90. The big negative will be parched westerly winds of 15 to 35 mph, and a wildfire threat. Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns!

Tomorrow should be breezy and much cooler with a mix of 60’s and low 70’s, while Thursday could top out close to 80. Friday through Sunday looks to tradeoff between the 70’s and low 80’s.

Precipitation wise – dry weather is expected to continue with just a hint of thunderstorms from time to time.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris