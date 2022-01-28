Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s across much of the Panhandle. Temps this afternoon will continue to be warmer than the previous day with highs in the 50s. Light winds for this Friday from 5-15 mph. Cloud cover will move out by midday and plenty of sunshine to go around for the afternoon. The nice warm up will continue into the weekend with temps in the 60s until Monday.

For next week, a front cold front looks to bring us cold temps across the Panhandle. Temps look to stay below freezing for Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, moisture may be present enough in the region that light snow could make it way into the area on Wednesday. More details to come.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas