Hello everyone.

Beautiful weather is returning to the area today. Sunshine and light westerly winds around 12 mph, are proving for a lovely afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80’s. Tomorrow looks to be even warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s, if not a few low 90’s. Saturday could have more high clouds in the sky, cutting the sun’s warmth back into the mid 80’s, while Sunday might hold steady in the low 80’s.

No rain is expected over this weekend, but could return on Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but a few rumbles of thunder could be heard from time to time. Temperature wise, Monday will be in the low 80’s followed by the low 70’s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris