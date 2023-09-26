Howdy folks, Meteorologist Chris Martin here filling in for Chief Meteorologist John Harris tonight. The warm but pleasant weather continues today with mild winds and a mostly sunny sky. We do have a chance at a stray storm or two for eastern New Mexico and the western portion of the Texas Panhandle and a few storms may become strong with hail and gusty winds. Keep in mind, we could see some downpours from those cells, and if you hear thunder, you should head indoors. Our friends around Clovis and Portales and Friona will have the best chance at rain though any storms we do have should die out after 10 pm.

We’ll start Wednesday off cool but decent with mild winds and then look to warm up to the 90s for the afternoon. That kind of heat continues for Friday but rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures can be seen for the weekend.

Enjoy your night!

Meteorologist Chris Martin