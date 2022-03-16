Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with mild temps and clear skies. Temps are in the mid 30s to mid 40s across the viewing area. Warmer temps today than what we saw yesterday as temps will soar into the 80s. Breezy conditions will be in place this morning and into the evening as we could see some gusts up to 25 mph. Our next front moving through portions of Colorado this morning will bring us cooler temps for tomorrow and the possibility of some moisture. Rain showers look to favor our northern counties but not much accumulation is expected at this time. Temps will fall through the day with 40s in the afternoon for Thursday.

As we head into the Spring season, temps return to the 70s. More rain chance in the forecast as we start the next workweek with t-showers possible on Monday and rain showers on Tuesday.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas