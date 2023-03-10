Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. The highs for this afternoon will range from the 60s to low 70s with some breezy conditions. Winds will increase from the NW to the SE this afternoon. Gusts will increase up to 35 mph. Note that windy conditions will remain in the forecast overnight as windier conditions will take over for Saturday. We are tracking a spring-like day for Saturday afternoon in the 70s and 80s, however with those winds we could see some fire threats in the Panhandle. This warmup will be short-lived as a cold front will roll in on Sunday. A drop in our temps will be present as well as the potential for some rain showers late on Sunday. For Saturday, the moisture will stay across the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas