Warm temps return to the forecast

Good morning, folks!

Another cool start to our morning as temps have fallen into the 40s and 50s. However, it is not as cold as we saw for Wednesday morning. For today temps will climb into the mid to upper 80s. Winds will begin to increase as tight pressure gradients will allow for some windy conditions across the Panhandle for today. Gusts will be up to 30 mph at times in the Amarillo area. A dry environment will also look to continue for the next few days.

Moistures looks to make a return as we move into next week. There is still some slight uncertainly for Monday. Models do indicate that moisture will move into the region on Tuesday and greater chances of rain will be in the forecast by the end the next workweek. More details to come.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas