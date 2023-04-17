Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs will range in the 80s to low 90s with winds on the breezy side. Expect gusty winds up to 30 mph. We are forecasting the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms for this afternoon across the interstate and south of it. We don’t have much moisture across the region to work with so minimal precipitation is expected for those that do receive those cells. Warmer temps expected on Tuesday. There will be a Fire Weather Watch across part of the area until 9 p.m. with temps reaching the low 90s. A cold front moving through the high plains on Wednesday night will drop temps into the 60s over the weekend.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas