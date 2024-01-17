Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens across the High Plains. This is a huge warm up compared to Tuesday . We still have to bundle up when we make our way out the door as wind chill values are as low as 2. We had some record cold highs and record lows since Saturday across the viewing area. Highs for this afternoon will be in the 50s and 60s with an increase in cloud cover. This will be a 30 degree warmup compared to Tuesday afternoon. Forecast calls for some strong winds with this warm up. Gusts could be as high as 40 mph this evening. Rollercoaster temps look to continue through the workweek with temps back to freezing by Friday as another front pushes in on Thursday.

