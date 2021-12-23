Warm temps and windy conditions for Christmas Eve

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, a big improvement from previous days. For this afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s for the Texas Panhandle and a few upper 60s for the Oklahoma Panhandle. Winds will begin to pick up for this afternoon where we could occasionally see some gust up to 30 mph. Overall, still expecting to see High winds as you make or wait until Friday, Christmas Eve, as gust will increase into the 60s. A high wind warning already in place for Friday morning into the evening. Fire weather will also be in place.

Temps look to be in the 70s and 80s for Christmas Eve and mild night temps in the upper 40s. For Christmas temps will remain above average in the 60s and 70s.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas