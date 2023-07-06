Good evening, everyone!

We had a warm day in the High Plains today. Earlier this morning, we had some severe thunderstorms rolling in. We can expect a possibility for some late overnight thunderstorms for our northeastern counties. Also, we can expect another round of thunderstorms for Friday evening. The Storm Prediction Center for tomorrow has our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm, Marginal, and Slight risk for severe weather. We can expect damaging wind gusts, pockets of large hail, and flooding for slow moving storms. The tornado threat for Friday is low, but not absent. We will wake up with mild temps Friday morning in the 60’s and 70’s. Temperatures for tomorrow afternoon will be very warm in the 90’s. Be weather aware for tomorrow’s event. Have a great and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel