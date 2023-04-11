Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 50’s and 40’s. Conditions for this afternoon will be pleasant and enjoyable once again. Highs will range in the low to mid 80’s. Light winds and plenty of sunshine will continue for this Tuesday. Mid 80’s are in the forecast through Thursday but winds are expected to increase across the Panhandle. Breezy winds with gusty winds up to 40 mph through the rest of the workweek. A slight chance for t-showers for Thursday afternoon along a few disturbances moving across the high plains. Areas currently favored are those to the east. A cold front will drop temps over the weekend into the 60’s and 70’s.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas