Good morning, folks!

Temps this morning fall into the 40s and 50s as cloud cover continues across the region. It is a mild start to the day with very warm temps in the afternoon. Highs for today will be in the 80s with more sunshine. Winds will increase with gusts between 25-30 mph. A low-pressure system moving across the region with an attached dryline will bring us some moisture this evening. The dryline will set out west in New Mexico and move west to east. As the line moves, scattered storms will be possible along and in front of that. There is a marginal risk of severe weather now for most of the viewing area as these storms could become severe. The main threat is damaging winds and hail.

Storms are expected to leave the area overnight and summerlike temps will be in place as we end the week. Another shot at moisture is possible on Sunday. More details to come.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas