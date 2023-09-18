Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting to see a clear and very breezy morning throughout the High Plain. We are tracking very warm temps for the following week. Monday’s afternoon temps will be in the 80’s and low 90’s. Breezy winds will be prominent during the midday into the afternoon hours. For today, the Storm Prediction Center has our northwestern counties of the viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk and Marginal risk for the rest of the area. We are not expecting to see severe weather, but a few general thunderstorms could have the potential to pulse strong to severe. The latest models show these storms coming through the area during the late evening hours into the overnight. For Tuesday morning, some of us in our eastern counties could wake up to some showers. Tuesday’s morning temps will be cool to mild in the 50’s and 60’s. Great news for this weekend! As of now, we can expect a slight cooldown into the low 80’s as we start the next coming week on Sunday. Have great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel