Good morning, everyone!

What an eventful morning! We had rain showers and thunderstorms earlier this morning. Downtown Amarillo collected 0.82″. Some areas had more than others. For daybreak, we will have those thunderstorms out of our viewing area. We are expecting warm temperatures in the 80’s throughout the area. High wind conditions will be in our favor for this afternoon. We will wake up with cool temps in the 40’s and 50’s for Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm and Marginal Risk for Friday evening. We will keep you posted. Have a great Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel