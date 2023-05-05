Good afternoon, everyone!

We had a breezy and warm day in the 80’s and 90’s. We are expecting to see another repeat for tomorrow. Morning temperatures for Saturday are expected to be cool in the 40’s and 50’s. Breezy winds will be in our favor for tomorrow, as well. Afternoon temperatures will be warm in the 80’s and 90’s. Overall, tomorrow is going to be a nice day to go out and vote for Election Day. We are anticipating our next round of moisture on Sunday night, mainly in our southeastern counties of the Texas Panhandle. We will keep you updated. Have a great rest of your Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel