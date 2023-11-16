Good morning, everyone!

We are tracking chilly morning temperatures in the 40s. Patchy and dense fog will also be present throughout the area, as well. As of this writing, there is a Dense Fog Advisory which includes Roosevelt county in effect until 9 a.m. MST. Visibility is less than a mile for portions of eastern New Mexico. As the day progresses into the midday, temps will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Afternoon temps will remain above normal today. Afternoon temps will linger in the low to upper 70s. Breezy winds will accompany the warm temperatures. Sustained winds will range from 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could reach between 30-35 mph. As soon as the winds calm down this late evening, we are anticipating them to pick back up due to a cold front that will push south through the High Plains overnight.

As we wake up on Friday morning, temps will linger in the 30s and 40s. The frontal boundary will cool us down in the 60s on Friday. There is a slight chance for precipitation (15-20 %) on Saturday night due to an upper-level system that will move through the northern portions of the area. Our next chance for moisture will be on Monday. We could expect a possible wintry mix to pass through the High Plains as we start the workweek. Have a great and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel