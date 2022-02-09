Good morning, everyone!

It's a cold morning for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be light from the northwest today around 8 mph. The high for today will be around 64 degrees. We expect other temperatures in the area to be around the 60's range as well. 60's are in the forecast until this weekend. A cold front moves in by the end of Friday with a 20% chance of snow overnight. We'll be in the 40's range on Saturday, but then we warm up to the 60's again to start the new week.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel