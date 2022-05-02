Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50s and 60s. Dewpoints have also increased into the 50s throughout the entire area therefore a very muggy and humid start to the morning. Winds will climb into the 20-30 this afternoon. A breezy, warm, and sunny afternoon ahead of us. Fire threat does continue south of interstate 40 for today. A front will be moving through the area tonight into tomorrow morning. Our focus will be on Wednesday as storm will move through the region with the possibility of them becoming severe. There is a tag of an enhanced risk of severe weather already for SE parts of the area. As you travel to the NW we also see a slight and a marginal risk. All hazards will be possible once again.

Temps through the week will be in the 70s and 80s. Then by Friday and into the weekend expect hot temps in the 90s.

Have a great week,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas