Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs will range in the 70s to low 80s for today with occasionally breezy conditions. It will be an enjoyable start to the new month and week. Precipitation will begin to increase Tuesday afternoon for our western counties. A dryline looks to build up in eastern New Mexico giving those to the east of it a chance of moisture. Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through Thursday. We are looking at some warm temps in the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Severe weather could be present if ingredients are right through the Panhandles. As of Monday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has a general chance for severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas