Warm again on the weekend

Good morning, Everyone!
It’s cool day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be light out of the South-Southwest today around 12 mph. Temperatures will be to the 60’s and 70’s this afternoon for most of the viewing area. The high tomorrow will be around 78 degrees, and temperatures will get warmer on Sunday where we could be seeing some potential highs in the 80’s again. Conditions are expected to be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm for the weekend. Monday will be a similar day to Sunday; however, a cold front looks to make its way to us by Tuesday. Temperatures look to decrease again with highs in the low 70’s and 60’s by Tuesday and Wednesday, and Thursday. Breezy, windy, and cloudy conditions are expected for those days, but there is no sign of any precipitation so far. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.
Forecaster Christian O Rangel