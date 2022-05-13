Good morning, everyone!

It will be a warm day today in Amarillo. Winds will be light from the northeast today around 13 mph. The high for today will be around 88 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the high 80’s and low 90’s range. We will continue to stay in the 90’s through the weekend and for most of next week. With more thunderstorms possible Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. On Saturday, thunderstorms are expected to be isolated in our eastern counties. Hail and high winds will be the main threats for that day. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel