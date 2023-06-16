Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a warm and pleasant day. Afternoon temps for today will be warm to hot in the 80’s and 90’s. Our forecasted high for the Amarillo area is in the mid-80’s. The Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm, Marginal, and Slight risk for severe weather. Damaging winds, large hail, and flooding could be a concern for tonight. The tornado threat for tonight’s event is very low but cannot be ruled out. In regard to the Perryton tornado from yesterday afternoon, at this time we do not have an EF classification. The National Weather Service in Amarillo will send out a damage survey team to Perryton to classify the event. We will keep you updated on this evening’s weather event. Have a great and safe Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel