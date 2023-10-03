Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a nice cloudy start to this morning. Temps will be mild in the upper 50s and 60s for the area. Today will be the last day in the 80s for the next couple of days! Afternoon temps will moderate to the upper 70s and 80s. We are tracking a cold front for the High Plains, which will not only give us a cooldown but some rain chances. The Storm Prediction Center has our eastern counties under the Slight risk and a sliver of our northeastern counties under the Enhanced risk for severe weather. The main threats will be pockets of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and flooding. The tornado threat is low, but not absent in those eastern counties. Strong to severe thunderstorms will start to develop in the central and eastern areas during the afternoon and make their way towards the east exiting the viewing area as it crosses the TX/ OK state line. We’re expecting a chilly start to Wednesday morning. Temps will range from the upper 40s to the mid-60s. Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Wednesday evening. Be weather-aware this evening. Have a great and safe Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel