Good afternoon, everyone!

We had a mild day in the 70’s with pleasantly light winds. This evening, we can expect showers and thunderstorms in the northwestern counties of our viewing area. For today, the Storm Prediction Center has portions of our northwestern counties in the General Thunderstorm risk area. We will wake up with cool temps in the 40’s and 50’s on Sunday morning. Temperatures for Sunday afternoon are expected to be warm in the 70’s and low 80’s. For tomorrow, we can expect scattered evening thunderstorms developing in the west and moving east. We will keep you updated on tonight’s and tomorrow’s events. Have a great rest of your Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel