Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20s across the majority of the Panhandle. A clear start to the morning and that will continue into the afternoon. We are going to be seeing some breezy conditions for today as winds will increase as we progress into the afternoon. A front will be pushing through the region allowing those winds to pickup. Expect gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. Calmer conditions in the overnight hours. Temperatures for this afternoon will remain above average in the 60s for the majority of the viewing area.

A secondary front to move into the region on Friday. Cooler temps expected on Saturday and a slim chance for some flurries to the west/northwest. More details to come.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas